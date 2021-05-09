3 Historic Preservation Awards will be given for Muscatine preservation projects

Three Historic Preservation Awards will be presented during a reception at the Muscatine Art Center from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The reception will offer a screening of historic properties in Muscatine and recognition of community members committed to preserving historic buildings, a news release says.

May is National Historic Preservation Month. The Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission and the Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation will present the recognition for preserving historic buildings.

The Commercial Rehabilitation Award will be presented to Brad and Rachel Roeth for their work on the Hershey Avenue Fire Company building.

The Residential Rehabilitation Award will be presented to Fred and Kayla Galoso for their work on the Rothschild-Cohn House.

The Stewardship Award will be presented to Brad Bark and to Scott and Ann Lesnet.

The commission put out a call last March for nominations that included the property owners’ name and address as well as a description of the type of work completed. Work focused on retaining the historic integrity of the property in projects completed in 2019 or 2020.

Light refreshments will be served. Muscatine Art Center COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.