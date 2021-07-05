3 in custody after crash Monday evening; officers find gun nearby

Davenport police, who found a gun in the area, had three people in custody, and were searching for a fourth person after a crash about 7:15 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of West 14th Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw officers examine a crashed Jeep by a utility pole. Police said officers had tried to make a traffic stop with the vehicle shortly before the crash.

Our crew also saw officers find a Taurus pistol in the road around the corner on 14th Street, about halfway down the block.

We do not know what charges are connected to the crash or who is in custody. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they are available.