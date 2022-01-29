Three adult males were seriously injured late Friday night following a single-vehicle crash in Warren County.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. in Floyd Township.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet truck was traveling eastbound on 180th Avenue at 120th Street when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck then entered the eastbound ditch and overturned.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Jeremy S. Cassidy, 34, of Monmouth.

Cassidy was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and no insurance.

Passengers of the vehicle were identified as 38-year-old Marcus A. Albert, of Galesburg, and 21-year-old Logan N. Stanley, of Monmouth.

All three occupants were transported by ambulance to be treated at an area hospital.

Police say no further information on the crash is available at this time.