3 injured, car damaged, after gunfire late Thursday

Davenport Police confirmed three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a report of gunfire about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of West Locust and Howell streets, just west of the Five Points Wellness Center.

Police also found a car damaged by gunfire on the 1700 block of Pacific Street, where blood was splattered on the pavement and crime-scene tape secured the immediate area. Chief Paul Sikorski was among officers who examined the vehicle, a small blue Honda.

Photo by Mike Colón

Officers talked with neighbors, retrieved at least 10 shell casings and searched for possible evidence in a nearby ravine.

Two blocks of West Locust Street were closed for hours during the investigation.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone has been arrested. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they become available.

Multiple police officers are in the area of the 1700 block of Wilkes, Davenport, after a report of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/GBEoXub40R — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) July 30, 2021