3 injured during Bettendorf Middle School incident that led to lockdown

A student, school resource officer and staff member were injured and two were sent to the hospital for evaluation in an incident that led to Bettendorf Middle School being placed on lockdown on Thursday.

A large police presence reported to Bettendorf Middle School around 9:45 a.m. after a report of a student assaulting another student and the school resource officer when he intervened.

The assaulted student, staff member, and officer all sustained injuries during the incident. The staff member and officer both went to the hospital for evaluation. The suspect student was transported to juvenile detention with charges pending.

Bettendorf School District communications director Celeste Miller told Local 4 News that the school was placed on temporary lockdown and sent a message to parents that the school is now “safe and secure.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.