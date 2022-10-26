UPDATE: Three people were injured and one was charged with driving under the influence in a head-on crash that left one car in a Rock Island ditch early Tuesday.

It happened shortly after midnight on 78th Avenue West (Andalusia Road) near Centennial Expressway.

Police say a GMC Sierra truck and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in a head-on crash.

Police say the driver of the GMC Sierra truck and the passenger both sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee also was transported to Unity Point Trinity Hospital but was later released.

Police say Scott F. Reid, 41, was the driver of the GMC Sierra truck. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, but due to the nature of his injuries was released on a notice to appear.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Traffic Unit. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.