3 injured in head-on crash during police pursuit

Three people were injured in a high-speed, head-on crash during a pursuit by the Iowa State Patrol early Friday.

Davenport Police responded to the crash on Fairmount Street south of the intersection with West Kimberly Road.

A southbound Hyundai Sonata crossed thone center line and struck a northbound Toyota Camry head on.

Two adult occupants in the Hyundai and one adult occupant of the Toyota were transported from the scene by Medic EMS to Genesis East withserious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Prior to the crash the Hyundai was observed traveling at a high rate of speed by an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who attempted to stop it.

The Hyundai eluded the officer, failing to stop/yield, resulting in the crash, according to Davenport Police.

The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash.