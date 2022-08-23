Two drivers and one child were injured in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Cedar County deputies responded to a report of a crash between a school bus and minivan at Iowa Route 130 and Washington Avenue in between New Liberty and Bennett.







Photos courtesy Stuart Clark / Tipton Conservative & Advertiser

It happened around 7:25 a.m.

The bus, a 2015 Bluebird carrying six kids from the Bennett Community School District, and a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country were involved the crash. Both drivers and one child were transported to a local hospital for injuries.

The Bennett Fire Department, Bennett EMS, Durant EMS, Tipton EMS, Iowa State Patrol and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.