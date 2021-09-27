3 jailed after burglary, theft incident at Arconic Learning Center, Riverdale

From left are Bodenhamer, Johnson and Mitchell. (from Scott County Jail records.)

Three people – two from the Quad Cities and one from San Diego – are being held in Scott County Jail after Bettendorf Police say they tried to steal from the Arconic Learning Center in Riverdale.

Justin Johnson, 32, of San Diego; Jennie Mitchell, 41, of Moline; and Matthew Bodenhamer, 35, are being held on $10,000 bond each.

Each faces felony charges of first-degree theft, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and third-degree burglary after an incident shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, arrest affidavits say.

All three entered the learning center at 4900 State St., Riverdale, gathered numerous items from inside the facility and then put them at an exit point, the affidavits say.

Arconic security, who saw the incident on video, notified Bettendorf Police, who interrupted the three,.

The gathered items, identified by the facility staff, are estimated at $26,850 in value, the affidavit says.

Bettendorf officers saw Johnson and ordered him to stop. After a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody. They also took Bodenhamer into custody after a brief foot chase.

Mitchell was discovered in the basement of the building, where she was trying to hide, the affidavit says.

Mitchell, who was supposed to be the lookout, knew about a television that was supposed to be upstairs they possibly were going to take, the affidavit says.

Bodenhamer was armed with a knife, the affidavit says.

All three are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Oct. 7, court records say.