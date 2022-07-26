Three juveniles are in custody after a report of shots fired in Davenport early Wednesday morning.

Davenport Police were called to the 3100 block of W Lombard Street on Wednesday, July 26 at about 2:05 a.m. in reference to reports of shots fired. 9-1-1 callers were able to provide detailed vehicle descriptions. Upon arrival, officers discovered a scene with one uninvolved vehicle struck by gunfire. As the officers were responding, an involved vehicle was observed fleeing the scene. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled from marked patrol units. A pursuit ensued, ending in the 1900 block of W. 40th Street.

The driver, a 13-year-old male, fled into a nearby apartment, where he was located and taken into custody. It was determined that the 13-year-old sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the shots fired incident on W. Lombard. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and later turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center. He has been charged with Felony Eluding, Interference with Official Acts and Reckless Driving.

While processing the scenes, the second involved vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was located and a pursuit ensued, which ended near Division Street and W. 76 Street. The passenger, a 16-year-old male, fled on foot and discarded a stolen handgun. He was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered. He was turned over to the Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with Intimidation, Theft 1st – Motor Vehicle, Interference with a Weapon, Going Armed with Intent, Willful Injury and Carrying Weapons. The driver of the second vehicle, a 15-year-old female, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with Theft 1st – Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding and Accessory After the Fact. No other damage or injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.