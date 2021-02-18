3 juveniles arrested after stolen vehicle runs stop sign, hits police car

Three juveniles were arrested after a stolen vehicle struck a Davenport police car Thursday morning.

Police say a stolen vehicle crossed the Centennial Bridge into Davenport around 3:19 a.m., but officers lost it before finding it again near 46th Street and Marquette Street.

Officers followed tire tracks left in the fresh snow to the area of Ripley Street and Colony Drive.

Police say the stolen vehicle was traveling westbound on Colony with no headlights and ran a stop sign, hitting the squad car and injuring an officer.

The three juveniles — a 17-year-old boy, 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy — ran from the vehicle, but were captured by police and charged with first degree theft and interference.

Two juveniles were treated for weather exposure. Two were taken to the juvenile detention center. The girl was released to a guardian.