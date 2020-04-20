3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery

An armed robbery investigation led to 3 juveniles from Davenport being arrested.

According to Davenport Police, a call came in for an armed robbery around 9:21 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arriving, the victim of the robbery gave a description of the robbers, who had taken his or her personal items while showing a gun.

Officers patrolling the area of 6th and Division street found a possible suspect vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle, the three juveniles inside were detained.

During the investigation, evidence from the robbery was found.

All three juveniles were arrested.

The three male juveniles were ages 16, 14, and 13, and were all charged with 2nd Degree Robbery.

The 16-year-old was taken to Scott County Jail, while the 14 and 13-year-olds were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers are following up with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or online at qccrimestoppers.com.

