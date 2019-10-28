3 juveniles charged with theft after pursuit, report of gunfire

Three juveniles were charged with theft after a pursuit by police responding to a report of gunfire Sunday afternoon.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunshots around 4:06 p.m. in the area of the 1300 block of West 12th Street.

Officers located fired cartridge cases, but no injuries or damage were reported.

While investigating the scene, Davenport Police say they observed a vehicle matching the description provided to officers.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit

followed by a foot pursuit.

Three occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody. A BB gun was located inside the vehicle, along with damage to the exterior of the vehicle.

The vehicle had previously been reported stolen.

Three juveniles, 15, 16, and 17 years old, were charged.

Juvenile, age 15:

• Theft 2nd Degree

• Eluding

• Interference with Official Acts

• Stop Sign Violation

• No Driver’s License

Juvenile, age 16:

• Theft 2nd Degree

Juvenile, age 17:

• Theft 2nd Degree

• Interference with Official Acts

