Three people were killed and two others were injured Monday in a crash on Iowa Highway 92 and L Avenue in Louisa County, according to a crash report from Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. when a 2006 Toyota RAV4 collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the release. The RAV4 was headed east and tried to pass a semi, police allege in the release. The Silverado, which was traveling west, collided with the RAV4 as it was attempting to pass.

Both vehicles came to rest north of the roadway in a field. The two injured people were transported to the University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash. They were assisted by Grandview Fire Department, Iowa City Aircare, Louisa Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family, the report says.