3 killed in Davenport crash identified

Police at the scene of a crash near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and West Kimberly Road in Davenport on August 18, 2020. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The three people who died in the crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road late Tuesday night have been identified by Davenport Police.

Dylan Marquardt, 21, of Blue Grass, Kendall Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, and Richard Connor, 22, of Mason City, Iowa, were pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and EMS upon arrival, leaving no survivors in this crash.

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police say three people died in the crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road late Tuesday night.

Police said an investigation determined a passenger car driving northbound on Wisconsin Avenue failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV driving east on Kimberly Road broadside. After impact, both vehicles slid into the ditch and became engulfed in fire. One occupant was ejected from the SUV during the crash.

Both occupants of the SUV and the driver of the passenger car were pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and EMS upon arrival, leaving no survivors in this crash.

The names of the occupants of the vehicles are not being released at this time pending notification of family.

This incident is under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. More information will be released when it becomes available.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of a car that overturned in a Davenport ditch late Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 11:30 p.m.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says this was the result of a “very serious accident.”

He spotted a very heavy police and fire presence near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and W. Kimberly Road as crews were searching all around the ditch.

The entire area was blocked off on both ends.

There is no word yet on the cause of the incident or amount of vehicles involved.

We’re still working to find out how many victims were involved, as well as their condition.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported seeing smoke in the sky and smelling the scent of something burning.

He noticed crews had hoses out, as if they were putting out some sort of fire.

More details will be provided when available.

There is a car in a ditch. pic.twitter.com/F64W1dPyOV — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 20, 2020

This is a developing story.