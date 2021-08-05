$3 million in federal funding announced for local Head Start programs

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded a total of $3,005,236 in federal funding for local Head Start programs in Rock Island and Moline.

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from underserved families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age 5.

$2,873,832 of that money will go to the Rock Island-Milan School District and another $131,404 will go to Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services in Moline.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos made the announcement Wednesday.

“It’s vital we invest in our children’s future by giving them the necessary resources and support needed to grow,” said Bustos. “As a mother of three boys, I am proud to announce this investment in local Head Start Programs that will continue to serve families and children in our communities.”

In addition, Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport will receive $1,473,639.