3 more COVID-19 deaths, 94 new cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday: A man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s — all of whom had been living in long-term-care facilities.

The number of deaths in the county from the virus is now 181.

“In the first eight days of December, 30 Rock Island County residents have lost their life due to COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of these three people and to everyone who has been touched by COVID-19.”

In addition, the health department reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,293. Currently, 83 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 3 women in their 90s

· 4 women in their 80s

· 3 women in their 70s

· 7 women in their 60s

· 5 women in their 50s

· 10 women in their 40s

· 4 women in their 30s

· 8 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 2 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 90s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 7 men in their 60s

· 9 men in their 50s

· 8 men in their 40s

· 5 men in their 30s

· 8 men in their 20s

· 3 men in their teens

· 1 boy in his teens

· 3 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks you to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow