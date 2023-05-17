Three new police officers were sworn in Wednesday at the Davenport City Council, according to a news release.

(Clockwise from upper left) Officer Jamie Bennett, Officer Ethan Bock and Officer Brandon Connell (Davenport Police Department)

Police Officer Brandon Connell

Brandon Connell was born and raised in Clinton. He attended Prince of Peace Catholic Schools throughout his K-12 years. Connell completed undergraduate studies in music at Saint Ambrose

University in 2006, and completed a master’s degree in music at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2015. He previously worked for Air Control, Inc. in Clinton, as a graduate teaching assistant at The University of Nevada, Reno and The University of Southern Mississippi, and spent the last six years as professor of music at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S. D. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, singing, and playing piano and guitar.

Police Officer Ethan Bock

Ethan Bock was born in San Diego, Calif., and raised in Roscoe, Ill. In 2018 he graduated from Hononegah High School, where he played football. Ethan earned his bachelor’s degree in

criminology, law, and justice from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2022. After graduation, Ethan moved to the Quad Cities, where he worked as a legal assistant and advocate for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

He has a small dog, Kona, and loves the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoys weightlifting, hiking, and playing chess.

Police Officer Jamie Bennett

Jamie Bennett grew up in Galena, Ill., where he graduated from Galena High School where he played football. He attended Hawkeye Community College where he earned his associate degree in criminal justice in 2020, before transferring to the University of Northern Iowa where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminology in 2022. He enjoyed spending time in the criminology club in college.