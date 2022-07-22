FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) on Friday issued 149 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries held in the summer of 2021, a news release says.

Three groups from the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island region are among them:

Bolden Investments III LLC

Deeprootz, LLC

West Side Collaborative, LLC.

Of the businesses selected through the lottery, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.

The release of these licenses marks the first issuance of Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses since Illinois legalized cannabis for adult use under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act in 2019.

The businesses awarded Conditional Licenses will have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full Adult Use Dispensing Organization License.

Through a separate program, the state offers low-interest loans to qualified licensed companies through its Social Equity Cannabis Loan Program.

The list of awardees and next steps for the conditional license period are available on the IDFPR’s Adult Use Cannabis webpage.