3 QC schools among national qualifiers for Iowa History Day competition

Students came from virtually everywhere in Iowa to compete online in this year’s National History Day in Iowa state contest.

More than half a million middle- and high-school students around the world participate in the program each year. This year in Iowa, thousands of students participated in local and district contests. This year’s national qualifiers from Iowa hail from 21 schools, including:

Bettendorf Middle School

Bettendorf Rivermont Collegiate

North Scott High School

For the second straight year, the contest moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. From a field of 362 participants in the state contest, 63 students took top honors and advanced to the national contest, where they will compete online in June for scholarships and prizes.

“National History Day is a challenging program that provides Iowa students opportunities to grow and develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We congratulate our national finalists and wish them all the best as they represent our state at the national level.”

National History Day is a year-long academic enrichment program that challenges students to research, develop and present papers, exhibits, documentaries, websites and performances about historical topics related to an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.

The National History Day in Iowa program has been coordinated by the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, since 1994 and is sponsored by the State Historical Society, Inc., Principal Financial Group and Bravo Greater Des Moines.

More information is available at iowaculture.gov.