3 QC students nominated for appointments to U.S. service academies

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) nominated 33 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Of those 33 students, three are from the Quad Cities area:

Dustin Bohren, LeClaire — U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Noah Mitvalsky, Bettendorf — U.S. Air Force Academy

Anastasia Nguyen, Davenport — U.S. Naval Academy

“These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces,” said Grassley. “The academies offer some of the best options for higher education, as well as an outstanding way to serve our country. It’s a tremendous opportunity for young Iowans, and I look forward to seeing all they accomplish in their future endeavors.”

Each year, Grassley has the opportunity as a U.S. senator to nominate current and future Iowa high school graduates for a select few service academy placements.

The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to the states’ representation in Congress.

Grassley encourages Iowa students to consider applying to more than one service academy due to the highly competitive nature of admissions.

Iowa members serving in the U.S. House of Representatives make nominations in addition to both of Iowa’s U.S. senators.

Students may receive more than one nomination.

It’s recommended that eligible candidates interested in academy appointments begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school.

Applying early is encouraged.

The academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.

“Traditionally, the high quality of Iowa nominees results in several Iowa students being offered admission to attend each of the service academies,” a news release says. “These students then choose whether to attend the academy.”

More information about service academy nominations can be found here.

2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR NOMINATIONS OUTSIDE OF THE LOCAL 4 NEWS VIEWING AREA:

U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY AT WEST POINT

William Klabunde — Waterloo

Jayden Krehbiel — Elkhart

Anthony Lee — Cedar Rapids

Hunter Norris — Des Moines

Zach Olson — Ankeny

Jacob Pipho — Decorah

Kohen Rankin — Hull

Claire Wiese — Dyersville

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY

Charles Bell — Altoona

Alizia Frieze — Council Bluffs

Curtis Johnson — Indianola

Anna Larson — Johnston

Keevan Jones — Forest City

Jackson Mace-Maynard — Newton

Caleb Shenouda — Clive

Madison Villanueva — Spirit Lake

Jake Wiersma — Urbandale

U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY

Boaz Abramof — Iowa City

Maximillian Crist — Toddville

Sam Covill — Urbandale

Jackson Dietzenbach — Des Moines

McCallaster Foley — Alden

Grant Kimball — Norwalk

Elizabeth Peters — Iowa City

Kile Rottinghaus — Jesup

Hunter Shook — Coralville

U.S. MERCHANT MARINE

Sam Covill — Urbandale

Margaret Gorman — Springville

Jayden Krehbiel — Elkhart

Aaron Maguire — Ames

Shea Parkis — Carroll

Hunter Shook — Coralville