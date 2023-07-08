Iowa American Water has three local watershed initiatives will be awarded funding through the company’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program, a news release says.

The recipients will share grant funds totaling $12,000 for community projects that improve,

restore, or protect local watersheds.

“As a leader in environmental stewardship, Iowa American Water is helping to move our state

toward a more sustainable future,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations. “By supporting community organizations through our annual Environmental Grant Program, our team is continuing to show our commitment to protecting the environment and enhancing the health of our watersheds.”

Grant applications were evaluated on criteria such as environmental need, innovation, community engagement, and sustainability. The three recipients of Iowa American Water’s 2023

Environmental Grant Program are:

• Keep Scott County Beautiful/XStream Cleanup will be awarded a $4,500 grant to equip their volunteers with the “Tools for Success.” Every year since 2004, Xstream cleanup (XC) has engaged and enabled volunteers from around the Quad Cities to help improve local watersheds. For volunteers to do such important work, Xstream Cleanup provides garbage bags, tongs, safety vests, gloves, and incentives to the groups and individuals making our community a better place. Xstream Cleanup requested funds to purchase these supplies and continue to equip more than 1,000 volunteers this cleanup season.

• Nahant Marsh will be awarded a $4,000 grant for its Reforestation Project Phase II. In 2022, Nahant Marsh worked with volunteers to plant over 1,500 trees. As part of the second phase of this project, an additional 500 trees and shrubs will be planted this year. This project is to replace trees that were lost by the 2019 floods, 2020 derecho, and emerald ash borer and create a more diverse forest. Volunteers will also help remove trash in the one replanting area.

• River Action, Inc. will be awarded a $3,500 grant for its QC Flood Resiliency Through Public Education Program – River Action is creating a FEMA-advised multi-jurisdictional program for Public Information (PPI) for the QC Flood Resiliency Alliance. The organization has completed 15 first-floor elevation surveys in Scott County. “We propose working with Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Scott County and Rock Island County to advise citizens about flood hazards, insurance protection, and/or beneficial functions of floodplains in a PPI. As cities use the document, they will receive credits from FEMA they can pass on to policy holders,” the release says.

Iowa American Water’s environmental grant program helps organizations carry out projects that

benefit local waterways, raise awareness about the importance of water in our lives, and promote

community participation. “Since the program began in Iowa over two decades ago, more than

$132,000 in funds have been provided to support community projects than preserve and protect

the environment,” Nielsen added. “We are pleased to support this year’s recipients and applaud

their efforts.”

For more information, visit here.