Three Rock Island schools with air conditioning issues will dismiss early this week due to the extreme heat warning, the Rock Island – Milan School District #41 announced Sunday.

The district “will be dismissing schools early with a significant amount of rooms with no air conditioning.”

Eugene Field, Ridgewood and Rock Island High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with Friday already a scheduled early day for all schools in the district.

All other Rock Island and Milan schools will follow the normal schedule for the week.