The battle over the leadership of Silvis moved in another direction Tuesday night.

Council members voted to censure three city council members who voted no confidence in Mayor Matt Carter.

The censure was given to Tony Trulson, Rick Lohse and Joshua Dyer.

They were taken off their committee work, too.

The council then approved a confidence vote in Carter.

All of this began earlier this year when Trulson, Lohse and Dyer led calls for Carter to resign city’s legal representation

The three voted yes on a no confidence vote for Carter in February.