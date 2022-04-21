Three juveniles are in custody after an incident that involved a stolen car and gunfire about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Moline Police responded to the 4700 block of 16th Street for a traffic crash, according to a news release from Moline Police. A 2021 Honda Pilot had crashed and rolled over off the roadway.

About two minutes later, an officer working at SouthPark Mall was first on the scene, where witnesses said four to six juveniles ran from the crash scene. Officers discovered the Honda Pilot had been reported stolen at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Moline overnight from the driveway of a residence, the release says.

Officers also discovered this same vehicle had been involved in a report of a gunfire incident less than an hour before in Milan. Milan Police had taken a report shortly after 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 4th Avenue, Milan, the release says.

Witnesses had reported a gray SUV drove recklessly in the grass near Pappa’s Park and someone fired a gun five or six times. A search of the crashed Honda Pilot revealed several 9mm handgun rounds of ammunition and a black magazine for a handgun, the release says.

Additional Moline Police officers responded to the area after witnesses reported that several of the people had run back into the mall parking area and were picked up by a silver Chrysler Sebring. Moline Police

officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the 4600 block 16th St and detained the occupants.

During a search of the Chrysler Sebring, officers found a black semi-automatic 9mm handgun in the back seat of the vehicle. The gun was had no serial numbers, and is commonly referred to as a ghost gun, the release says.

Two 14-year-old boys from Moline and a 17-year-old boy from Kewanee were arrested for unlawful

possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. All three were turned over to Juvenile Court

Services, the release says.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Moline Police at 309-797-0401, or you can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or use the P3 Tips smartphone app.

Police provide resources

Law enforcement needs your help to curb the epidemic of juvenile crime and stolen vehicles, the release says. Stolen vehicles are almost 100% preventable. Police encourage residents to lock their cars.

Visit here for more information.

“We also need the community to help with the rise in juvenile crime”,” the release says. If you need help with troubled teen, you can reach out to The Center for Youth and Family Solutions.” Visit here for more information.

“And as always, if you see suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately to help law enforcement prevent or respond quickly to trouble,” police say in the release. “In this case, witnesses were vital partners to police resolving it quickly. It is troubling that this continued rise in crime puts the community in danger and law enforcement in difficult and dangerous situations trying to resolve high risk incidents, frequently involving firearms,” the release says.