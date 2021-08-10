3 tornadoes strike within an hour in single county

Three tornadoes hit Bureau County on Monday evening, all within less than an hour.

The first, which started at 6:30 p.m., was an EF-U, which means it caused little or no damage. It briefly touched down in a cornfield.

The second, categorized as an EF-1, started at 6:57 p.m. Its peak wind was 105 mph, and its length was three miles. It began in a cornfield and damaged crops.

As the tornado moved to the east, it caused damage on four farms, with trees snapped and three sheds destroyed. Another 10 structures were damaged at other farms. Damaged continued east, mainly to soybean and corn fields.

As the tornado approached Arlington, another farm was hit and an outbuilding was destroyed. Damaged to the siding of a house also was discovered.

The tornado began to shrink in size and turn northeast through a cemetery.

The third tornado started at 7:24 p.m. and damaged corn and soybeans along its path.