Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport.

Emergency responders were at a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Davenport (photo by Mike Colón.)

We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.