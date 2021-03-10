3-vehicle collision in Davenport under investigation

An investigation is underway to find more information regarding a multi-vehicle accident that happened early Wednesday evening in Davenport.
Three vehicles collided around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Division and West Pleasant streets.
Local 4 News was the only media outlet at the scene, where police and fire crews were present, and an ambulance was spotted driving away.
There is word yet if anyone was in the ambulance, or if any injuries were sustained.
The area appeared to be blocked off to traffic as crews cleaned up the mess.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.