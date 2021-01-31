3-vehicle crash Sunday night in Bettendorf results in minor injuries

There were minor injuries as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Bettendorf shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 4500 block of Sapphire Lane.

Local 4 News was first on the scene. The three vehicles and squad cars blocked the road for some time while emergency responders tended to those involved and drivers in the area. Police said injuries were minor.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed. Roads were slick in the area of the crash.

