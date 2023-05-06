Crowds at the farmers market at Gaines and 4th streets, Davenport, were startled by the crash of a three-car collision shortly before 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Our Local 4 News crew saw dozens of people flock to the intersection to see the aftermath of the crash involving a blue mini-van, a black car and a brown jeep. An ambulance and a fire truck arrived at the scene, where our crew saw a baby and two other children were removed from one of the involved cars.

Medics examined the children for injuries. Multiple witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a car speed through the area before the crash.

Police directed traffic from the area for some time.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone has been charged in connection with the crash. We will stay in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.