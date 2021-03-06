3 vehicles damaged by gunfire; multiple casings found in Davenport neighborhood

UPDATE: The 700 block of Perry Street in Davenport is still closed as of 10 p.m. Saturday while police continue to investigate.
No word yet if any arrests were made.
EARLIER UPDATE: At least three vehicles were damaged by gunfire late Saturday evening in a Davenport neighborhood.
A heavy police presence responded to the area of 7th and Perry streets shortly after 8:45 p.m. regarding a shots fired call.
When Local 4 News arrived on the scene, police were spotted canvassing the area with flashlights in search of shell casings.
Multiple casings were marked in the street, and at least three vehicles appeared to be hit by bullets.
Evidence markers were found as well.
It was confirmed there were no injuries.
