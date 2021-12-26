3-year-old heart transplant recipient makes it home in time for the holidays

There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially for a 3-year-old girl from Moline.

Last month, Local 4 News first brought you the story of Delilah Edwards, who has a rare condition that causes some of her organs to form abnormally.

Delilah had her first surgery when she was only three weeks old and has been in the operating room 11 times so far in her life, eight of which were open heart procedures, including her recent transplant in October.

Delilah is home just in time to spend the holiday season with her family this year.

