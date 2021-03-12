3-year project to begin on I-280 bridge

All traffic on the Sergeant John F. Baker Jr. Bridge that carries Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River will shift next week to the eastbound lanes as part of a three-year deck replacement and resurfacing project, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced

Work to install concrete barriers to prepare for the traffic shift will begin Monday. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions of I-280 to allow for the work to occur.

Weather permitting, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction by Friday so construction can begin on the westbound lanes. A lane in each direction will be separated by a concrete barrier, which will be maintained throughout the work zone to complete the project.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

In recent days, I-280 alternate route signs have been placed on the Centennial Bridge and elsewhere to aid congestion.

IDOT says the westbound bridge deck will take one construction season to complete, with a tentative completion date of November. The eastbound bridge deck will be replaced in 2022, with traffic shifting to the new westbound bridge deck in the spring. The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced in 2023. The bridge also will be painted. No word on if it will return to its original blue and gold scheme.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.