The United Way Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) for the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 14. This unique partnership gathers nonperishable food donations for the River Bend Food Bank. Over the past 30 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised 1.67 billion pounds of food nationwide. The local goal this year is 115,000 pounds of donations.

“After a two-year break from Stamp Out Hunger, we at United Way are honored to, once again, join our partners in organized labor to address hunger, a barrier that can hold back Quad Citizens from reaching their full potential,” said Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Quad Cities.

Quad City residents should leave donations of nonperishable food items next to their mailboxes before the delivery of the mail. Letter carriers will collect the food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes. The donations stay in the community and are given to local pantries and shelters for those in need.

“One in four households faced food insecurity in the U.S this year,” Zogg said. “The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great way to easily support your fellow Quad Citizens. The donations stay in our community, so we can continue to improve the Quad Cities as a whole.”

“For 30 years, neighbors have rallied around those in need by giving nonperishable food through the Stamp Out Hunger partnership with letter carriers and the United Way,” said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, Chief Development Officer at River Bend Food Bank. “Nearly 120,000 people in the Quad Cities make impossible choices every day between food and expenses like utilities and medications. If you have food at home that you know you won’t eat, don’t throw it away – donate it and help us make sure no one in our community goes hungry.”

“We’re proud to have Quad Cities letter carriers participating once again. Our local NALC branches value the long-time partnership with United Way, who provides support in the planning and execution of the food drive,” said Tracey Bultinck, City Letter Carrier and Food Drive Coordinator. “This is one of those partnerships where anyone can get involved or give back in some way. It amazes me to see the generosity and community spirit on full display to help local families.”

The top requested nonperishable food items are:

cereal

pasta

pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce

rice

canned fruits and vegetables

canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta)

100% juice

peanut butter

macaroni and cheese

canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey)

beans (canned or dry)

Donations of healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil are also welcome. No frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items or items in glass containers will be accepted.

Volunteers are needed to help sort donations at local post offices. Shifts are two to four hours long between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers can register here and the Post Office will be in contact with more information.

To find out if your letter carrier is participating, please contact your local post office. For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, click here.