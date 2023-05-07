Take a “Trip Through Time” while helping the local HIV/AIDS community.

The 30th annual Red Ribbon Gala takes place on Saturday, June 10, starting at 5 p.m. at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. The gala is the area’s largest fundraiser for people living with HIV/AIDS and includes the presentation of the Dr. Louis Katz Award to the person or group who has contributed selflessly to the betterment of the local community impacted by the disease.

The highlights of the night include cocktails and live music, dinner and live and silent auctions. Soul Storm will provide live music from 8:30-10 p.m.

For more information, including tickets, hotel discounts and sponsorship opportunities, click here. The deadline for hotel reservations is May 10.