31 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the overall number of positive cases to 2,628.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 71.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 90s
  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 1 man in his 50s
  • 5 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy in his teens
  • 2 boys younger than 10
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 2 women in their 50s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 3 women in their teens
  • 1 girl in her teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13

