31 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the overall number of positive cases to 2,628.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 71.
There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 90s
- 2 men in their 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 3 men in their 60s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 5 men in their 20s
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 boys younger than 10
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 2 women in their 70s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 1 woman in her 20s
- 3 women in their teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.