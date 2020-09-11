31 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 31 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the overall number of positive cases to 2,628.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remained at 71.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

3 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

5 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

2 boys younger than 10

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

3 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.