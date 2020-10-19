32 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, 3,788 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,788.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remained at 97.

There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

6 women in their 50s

3 women in their 40s

6 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 male infant younger than 1

