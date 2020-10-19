32 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, 3,788 overall

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,788.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the county remained at 97.
There are currently 25 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 6 women in their 50s
- 3 women in their 40s
- 6 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 3 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 male infant younger than 1
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.