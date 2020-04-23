320 COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County; 188 in Scott County

Rock Island County now has 320 positive cases of COVID-19 after the health department announced 18 new cases on Thursday. There are currently 25 patients hospitalized. The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 12 who is isolating at home

The only other Illinois county reporting a significant increase in cases is Warren County with 13, bringing that county’s total to 32. Warren County’s cases are:

4 females, age 20-40

2 females, age 40-60

2 males, age 20-40

5 males, age 40-60

Henry County reported 2 new cases for 41 in total. No details were given about the cases.

Mercer County now has 7 cases after a male, age 40-60, in the county was confirmed to have the virus.

On the Iowa side, Scott County still continues to have a low increase in cases with 6 added on Thursday. The county now has 188 total cases.

Muscatine County had the largest number of cases reported on the Iowa side with 12, giving them 252 in total. Also an elderly individual was the 7th fatality in Muscatine County related to COVID-19.

No individual details were given about the cases in the Iowa counties.

At the state level, Illinois announced 1,826 new cases for a total of 36,934. Once again the high number of cases is contributed to the increase in testing in the state. There are now 1,688 deaths in Illinois after 123 more were reported on Thursday.

Iowa saw another 176 new cases giving the state 3,942 in all. 6 deaths were also reported bringing the state total to just under 100 at 96.

For information about COVID-19 in either state, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or Iowa’s new COVID-19 website.