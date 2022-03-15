UPDATE, March 22, 4:22 p.m. — The Moline Police reported Tuesday afternoon that around noon today, police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities.

A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound on Avenue of the Cities, driven by a 33-year-old male from East Moline. A Chevy pickup truck pulling an enclosed box trailer was eastbound on Avenue of the Cities, driven by a 32-year-old male from East Moline. The two vehicles collided near 46th Street and the male was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcycle skidded on the concrete and burst into flames. The Moline Police Fire Department and EMS responded. The male motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim will be released by the Rock Island County Coroner when appropriate (scheduled for Wednesday morning). The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation. That investigation includes evaluation of roadway evidence, crash scene evidence and a traffic crash reconstruction conducted by a certified reconstructionist with the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit, police said.

No arrests or citations have been made at this time. Anyone with information about either incident can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices.

EARLIER: The Moline Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle near 46th Street on Avenue of the Cities, that happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.

The avenue is closed in this area while the Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday afternoon that the motorcycle driver, a 33-year-old male, died as a result of the accident in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities in Moline.