34 new positive cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 2,749 and number of deaths remains at 74.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 70s

6 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

4 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 10

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

3 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

2 women in their 30s

2 girls in their teens

