34 new positive cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in the county is now 2,749 and number of deaths remains at 74.
There are currently 19 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 70s
- 6 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 4 men in their 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
- 1 boy younger than 10
- 2 women in their 70s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 3 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 2 women in their 30s
- 2 girls in their teens
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.