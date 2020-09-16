34 new positive cases in Rock Island County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 2,749 and number of deaths remains at 74.

There are currently 19 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 6 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 4 men in their 40s
  • 4 men in their 30s
  • 2 men in their 20s
  • 1 boy younger than 10
  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 3 women in their 60s
  • 3 women in their 50s
  • 1 woman in her 40s
  • 2 women in their 30s
  • 2 girls in their teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss