34th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot to be held in-person

The 34th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot will be held in-person, but with some changes.

The event that takes place on Thanksgiving Day will limit large groups by staggering start times in smaller groups, have packet pick-up events throughout the month of November, and no pre- or post-race parties.

“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in-person,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Director Luis Leal. “So many families rely on this great Thanksgiving Day tradition, and we want everyone to be healthy and happy on that special day!”

Registration is open online and allows participants to choose time slots in 5-minute increments.

The one-mile event begins at 7:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, and the 5-mile and 5K events happen concurrently, with groups limited by space to ensure distances.

With the spaced out groups with social distances, masks will not be required by participants, but staff and volunteers will be masked.