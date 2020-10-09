35 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 35 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

The county now has a total of 3,415 cases and 89 deaths.

There are currently 26 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

4 men in their 50s

3 men in their 40s

3 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

3 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.