A Clinton man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

On July 20, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot lying on a sidewalk, according to a police release Thursday.

The man — Zachary McDivitt, 35, from Clinton — transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced deceased, police said. There are no immediate threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department.

The Clinton Police would like to thank the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Blackhawk Area Task Force, Clinton County Emergency Management, Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office, and other contributing agencies for their continued assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595.