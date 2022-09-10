A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, James Daniel Minor drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County.

Minor was declared deceased at the scene, where the Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

On Saturday afternoon, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Officer Lucas Dever told Local 4 News what happened:

“There is a road that goes back to the boat ramp,” he said. “It used to be a bridge that crossed the river there near Olin. Part of the bridge is still there, off to the side of the road.”

Dever said Minor “went airborne and struck a concrete structure.”

Minor was with his family at a residence nearby. “This is close to town and to where he lived,” Dever said.

The city of Olin, with a population of about 650, is in Jones County on Highway 38. It is centrally located between Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and Dubuque.