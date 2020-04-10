$35K of MidAmerican Energy’s $500K COVID-19 relief efforts coming to QC

MidAmerican Energy Company announced Thursday its foundation will donate $500,000 to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19-related response efforts throughout the company’s service area. Now we know how much is coming to the Quad Cities.

MidAmerican Energy Foundation pledged $35,000 to two QC organizations among the more than 30 overall.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation and the United Way Crisis Fund will receive $25,000 and River Bend Foodbank $10,000.

All of the donations will fund local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other urgent community needs.

“The pandemic has put strains on our customers, businesses and non-profits everywhere,” said Kathryn Kunert, MidAmerican Energy vice president, economic connections and integration. “We live in the communities we serve and are proud to not only provide the reliable electric and gas service that people need now more than ever, but to support the organizations that are on the frontline meeting other essential needs, such as food security and emotional well-being.”

The company is focusing its donations to support organizations it feels “can rapidly respond to essential local needs” and “have demonstrated their wide-reach and ability to serve their regional populations.”