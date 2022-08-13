The only Tug-of-War event in the country between two states and the only event that closes the Mississippi River is underway now in LeClaire and Port Byron.

Tug Fest in LeClaire Aug. 13, 2022 (photo by Eric Olsen).

From 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, boat traffic yields the right of way to a 2,700-foot long, 680-pound rope that stretches across the river between the two towns. Eleven teams from each side are pitted against each other trying to gain advantage by pulling in the most feet of rope within three minutes.

Members of the 2022 LeClaire team get ready for the big Tug of War across the Mississippi River on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 (photo by Eric Olsen).

The town with the most winning teams takes the coveted Alabaster Eagle trophy and bragging rights for that year.

A children’s tug was at 10:30 a.m. with the big tug beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by live music by Haphazard at 4 p.m. and Soul Storm at 8 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, click here.