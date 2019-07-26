36 Illinois counties still disaster areas due to flood

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker extended his previous state disaster proclamations today with a new disaster proclamation for the 36 most-affected counties as flooding continues to threaten river communities throughout the state.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) reports that flood fighting, dewatering activities and emergency protective measures are still ongoing in some areas of the State. The areas that remain inaccessible continue to present life-safety issues for citizens, requiring sustained and specialized response capabilities.

This state disaster proclamation continues to include the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford.

“This historic event continues to drain local resources for emergency response,” said Pritzker. “This administration is committed to the continued response and recovery efforts. I have directed my cabinet to bring our collective resources to the table to help these communities in need. Additionally, our state agencies will continue to advocate to our federal stakeholders the importance of federal assistance to residents and local governments in the wake of his devastating disaster.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties devastated by the extensive river flooding. The assessments, which will begin on July 29, will provide the documentation necessary to support a request for federal assistance. Damage Assessment Teams, comprised of officials from FEMA, IEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration will be reviewing damage to homes, businesses, roads, levees and other critical infrastructure items.

Information related to the current flood event, flood safety and recovery is available on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.