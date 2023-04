Beginning Monday, April 17, there will be road construction on 36th Avenue, between 16th and 27th Streets in Moline, according to a news release.

The contractor working onsite, Centennial Contractors, anticipates the pavement patching will

take place through May 26 (weather permitting.)

Delays are expected while the work is being completed. The City of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route.