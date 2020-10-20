3,714 new COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new positive cases and 41 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 350,875 positive cases and 9,277 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 59,077 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 6.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,883,314 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 13 through October 19 is 5.5%.

As of last night, 2,261 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 489 in the ICU and 195 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.