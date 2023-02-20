More than 900 students will attend the 37th annual Quad Cities Youth Conference (QCYC2023) at the RiverCenter in Davenport, according to a news release.

The Quad Cities Youth Conference is a two day bi-state conference geared toward encouraging and empowering youth in grades 7-12. Middle schools and junior highs will attend on Tuesday, Feb. 21. High schools will attend on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Each day students will attend a keynote presentation, three breakout sessions chosen during the registration process, and a community resource fair. Lunch and entertainment are provided during the midday break. Students will represent schools from seven counties: Rock Island, Henry, Knox, and Whiteside in Illinois; and Scott, Clinton, and Muscatine in Iowa.

The Quad Cities Youth Conference was established in 1985. Past topics include stress management, gender and sexuality, suicide awareness and prevention, internet safety, mental

health awareness, resiliency and more. Each presentation and workshop serve as safe places for

youth to explore concepts not typically covered in the classroom, the release says.

This year’s theme is “This World Deserves Your Gift.” The keynote presenter is Harvie

Herrington, of Eldridge. He is a former pro football player and is now a motivational speaker for youth and adults. He is dedicated to bringing out the best in kids and adults so they can pursue and achieve their purpose in life and career.

“You should think about your dreams all the time,” Herrington said. “It will become your power, your light, and your energy. Knowing why you are here makes you a light. A light that will inspire others around you to do and want more. You were born for greatness, we all are. Sometimes we just need a little push in the right direction. I received gifts from both of my NFL failures. I know this may sound crazy, but I look back and I’m thankful for the failures I experienced in the NFL. I wasn’t grateful and I didn’t understand as I was going through it. Now I know it made me. It would have just been another horrible story.”

“I wasn’t mentally ready,” Herrington said. “I learned more about myself during those injuries and setbacks than I ever would have if I had ‘made it.’ I am called to share my story, my passion

and my motivation with everyone. My desire is to motivate and inspire people to live their lives to it fullest potential. The most important relationships in my life – my daily inspiration and my

reason for living – are with God, my wife, Tishly, and our four children: They are my reason for

living.”

The Quad Cities Youth Conference’s mission is to provide youth with opportunities to establish

contacts with community resources and enhance decision-making skills necessary for living in a

socially complex world. We are excited to continue this community work in 2023 and beyond